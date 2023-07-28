Manasvini swims to glory on opening day of tourney

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 27

Manasvini Dwivedi clocked 1:12:61s to win gold in the 100m freestyle event of the girls’ U-19 category on the opening day of the Sub-Juniors, Juniors and Seniors Swimming Tournament being organised by the UT Sports Department at the Sector 23 all-weather pool.

Manasvi Bhandari stood second with a time of 1:25:40s while Manasvi Tiara finished third with 1:29:95s.

Khushi Puri clocked 38.46s to win the 50m backstroke event in the girls’ U-14 category, followed by Dravya Punj (40.99s) and Srijal (58.65s).

Panav Bhandari (45.77s) won the 50m backstroke event in the boys’ U-14 category, while Aditya Kumar (51.45s) finished second and Gaurav Sharma (55.11s) claimed third position.

Jayant wins twin gold

Jayant Punj claimed two gold medals. In the 100m freestyle event of the boys’ U-19 category, Punj clocked 56.27s to claim the yellow medal, while Dhruv Gupta (58.97s) and Yatharath Rawat (1:03.34s) finished second and third. In the 50m butterfly event of the boys’ U-19 category, Punj bagged his second gold by clocking 28:23s. Yatharath Rawat (30.43s) finished second and Daksh (34:12s) claimed third position.