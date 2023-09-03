Mandi Gobindgarh lad Sahil wins bronze at world powerlifting meet

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, September 2

Sahil Sofat from the industrial town of Mandi Gobindgarh has brought laurels to the nation by winning a bronze medal during the World Junior Powerlifting Championship held in Romania.

Residents, various politicians, social leaders and officials accorded him a warm welcome as he returned to his native town.

A reception function was organised in which Municipal Council president Harpreet Singh Prince, naib tehsildar Harnek Singh, former chairman of District Planning Board Harinder Singh Bhambri and Sahil’s school teachers.

Prince said at the age when children were busy with mobile phones, Sahil made the town residents proud by hoisting the country’s flag in a foreign land.

The MC has decided to build a powerlifting stadium in the name of Sahil Sofat, who has set an example for the children of the town.

Talking to mediapersons, Sahil said participants from around 55 countries took part in the championship. He said he participated in the sub-junior 93-kg category. He said he had also qualified for the upcoming Commonwealth Games. He gave the credit for the victory to his family, coach and teachers.

#Fatehgarh Sahib #Mandi