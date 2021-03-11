Mani Majra man assaulted

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Gurdeep Singh, a Mani Majra resident, alleged that Navjot, Karambir, alias, Banti, Jaswinder Singh, Sahil and Manmohan attacked him with a sharp weapon near a cremation ground in Mani Majra on May 18. The victim suffered injuries and was admitted to the GMCH-32. A case under Sections 147, 148, 149 and 324 of the IPC was registered at the Mani Majra police station on Friday. TNS

Purse stolen from club

Chandigarh: An unknown person stole the purse of a city resident from Finch Club, Sector 26, here on May 18. The purse contained an Aadhaar card, a voter ID card and a PAN card. A case under Section 379 of the IPC was registered at the Sector 26 police station on Friday. TNS

Cellphone stolen

Chandigarh: Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Sector 56, reported that an unknown person stole his mobile phone from his house on May 12. A case under Section 380 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 39 police station. TNS

4 held with stolen cellphones, bike

Mohali: The police arrested four suspects and recovered 15 stolen mobile phones and one bike from them on Saturday. Ajitesh Kaushal, SHO of the Phase 8 police station, said a case under Section 379 of the IPC had been registered at the Phase 8 police station. The suspects were produced in a court, which sent them to police remand. TNS

Manal wins laurels in TT

Chandigarh: Manal Antal, a Class 7 student of Gurukul Global School, won medals in the 2nd Chandigarh Hot Weather Table Tennis Tournament. She claimed second position in the girls’ U-15 singles category, second position in the girls’ U-17 single category and third position in the women’s single category. School Managing Director Parveen Setya and Principal Nina Pandey congratulated Manal. TNS

Tributes paid to Rajiv Gandhi

Chandigarh: The city Congress paid tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary. Subhash Chawla, president of city Congress, said, “Rajiv Gandhi’s role in making India a global super power in information technology is acknowledged world over.” TNS

Tax bar body gets new chief

Panchkula: Vineet Gandhi has been elected as president of the District Taxation Bar Association. During a general body meeting, Pawan Kumar Pahwa and Vineet Thakral were elected vice-presidents, Deepak Sharma general secretary, Anil Sharma finance secretary and Ashwani Kumar media secretary.