Mani Majra Pilot Venture: Extended work hours for 24x7 water supply project

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 13

Residents of Mani Majra are expected to get 24x7 water supply before year-end as the Municipal Corporation today allowed the contractor to carry out work on this pilot project in extended hours/night shift also.

“To complete the work at the earliest, the competent authority has allowed the agency to work in extended hours/night shifts also. The public is also requested to bear with the corporation for the inconvenience likely to be caused due to the extended work hours,” said the MC. As a pilot project under the Smart City Mission, the 24x7 water supply work was allotted to SBE Engineering and Infrastructure Private Limited for Rs 162 crore. It includes Rs 70.77 crore as capital cost and Rs 91.30 crore as cost on operations and maintenance of water supply for 15 years.

As per the plan, a maximum of canal water will be available for the residents of Mani Majra and their dependency on groundwater from 32 tubewells will be reduced drastically. Besides, the process of pan-city 24x7 water supply project has also been started.

The civic body had signed an agreement with a French financial institution, Agence Française de Développement (AFD), with the support of the European Union, at the Raj Bhavan in December last year to provide 24x7 water supply in the city.

It is a Rs 510-crore project — Rs 412 crore AFD’s soft loan and Rs 98 crore European Union’s grant. The loan will be paid by the residents in their soon-to-be increased monthly bills.