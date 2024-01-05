Mani Majra residents’ wait for 24x7 water supply gets longer

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 4

Mani Majra residents will have to wait for two more months to have round-the-clock water supply, a first in the City Beautiful.

The 24x7 water supply project, which was earlier scheduled to be inaugurated in December, has been postponed to February. “The work is yet to be completed. It will take two more months,” confirmed an official of Chandigarh Smart City Ltd (CSCL).

Mani Majra residents want the work expedited. “Due to laying of water pipelines, it has become difficult to commute on roads in the area,” said a Mani Majra resident.

An official said over 80% of the work of laying pipelines and constructing two underground water reservoirs (UGRs) have already been completed. Each reservoir has a capacity of 2 million gallons per day (MGD).

The work of replacing 12,700 ordinary water meters with smart ultrasonic smart meters is on the verge of completion. With the installation of ultrasonic smart water meters, the staff of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) will not have to visit houses to take the reading. The reading will be visible on the supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system.

The project will benefit a population of 1,09,000 in Mani Majra for now. Modern Housing Complex (MHC), Shivalik Enclave, Indira Colony, Shastri Nagar and Old Mani Majra will be covered under the pilot project.

Remaining parts of Mani Majra will get covered under the ongoing pan-city 24x7 water supply project that is yet to take shape.