Mani Majra school cagers win

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 29

Parshant (13 points) and Gaurav (12 points) scored maximum points to help Gurukul Global School, Mani Majra, defeat Budha Dal Public School, Patiala, in a boys’ U-19 category match, during CBSE Cluster XVII Basketball Tournament. The Mani Majra outfit registered a 55-17 win. Hosts PML SD Public School, Sector 32, defeated DC Montessori School, Mani Majram by 69-07 as Vaibhav (13 points) and Rayan (12 points) shined in the team’s win.

Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36, won two back-to-back matches as they defeated Learning Paths School, Sector 67, and Budha Dal Public School. In the first match, the Sector 36 team defeated the Mohali outfit by 64-62. Aryaman (20 points) Shubham (14 points) remained the best performer for the side. In the second match, the side posted a 62-34 win over Budha Dal Public School. Bhavesh (21 points) and Shubham (12 points) were the best performers for the side. Budha Dal Public School defeated Mata Jaswant Kaur School, Badal, by 50-26 as Gursharan (28 points) and Gurbaksh (08 points) gathered majority of the points. New Public School, Sector 18, defeated The New Cambridge School by 49-10 with the help of Mandeep (15 points) and Gurmeet (10 points).

