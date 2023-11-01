 Mani Majra set to get 24x7 water supply from next month : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • Mani Majra set to get 24x7 water supply from next month

Mani Majra set to get 24x7 water supply from next month

Rs 162-crore pilot project to benefit more than 1 lakh residents

Mani Majra set to get 24x7 water supply from next month

Ultrasonic smart meters being installed under the 24x7 water supply pilot project are likely to have 100% accuracy.



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, October 31

From December, residents of Mani Majra will start getting 24x7 water supply, a first in the city. According to the Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL), the project completion date of the round-the-clock water supply pilot project in Mani Majra is December 17. Of the total 21 km length, the pipeline to supply water to the area has already been laid on 13 km. About 75 per cent work of constructing two underground water reservoirs (UGRs) has been completed. Each reservoir will have a capacity of 2 million gallons per day (MGD).

Other advantages of project

  • Smart meters will end MC staff’s visit to houses to take readings
  • Accuracy rate of new meters will be 100 per cent
  • The project will save MC manpower and billing cost
  • There will be no water contamination; water wastage will reduce

While of the total 12,700 ordinary water meters to be replaced, 10,700 have already been replaced with ultrasonic smart water meters and work on the remaining ones is on. With the installation of ultrasonic smart water meters, the staff of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) will not have to visit houses to take the reading. The reading will be visible on the supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system. The system will give not only monthly reading but also daily consumption figures. Besides, the accuracy rate of new meters will be 100 per cent. The project will save on manpower and billing cost.

Areas to be covered

Modern Housing Complex, Shivalik Enclave, Indira Colony, Shastri Nagar, Old Mani Majra

The project will benefit a population of 1,09,000 in Mani Majra for now. Modern Housing Complex (MHC), Shivalik Enclave, Indira Colony, Shastri Nagar and Old Mani Majra will be covered under the pilot project.

“Remaining parts of Mani Majra will get covered under the ongoing pan-city 24x7 water supply project,” said an official.

The corporation has already invited request for proposal (RFP) from six selected agencies for providing long-term technical assistance (LTTA) for the Rs 510-crore project. The project will have Rs 412 crore AFD’s soft loan and Rs 98 crore European Union’s grant. The loan will be paid by the residents in their soon-to-be increased monthly bills.

The CSCL had allocated the Mani Majra pilot project to SBE Engineering and Infrastructure Private Limited for Rs 162 crore. It includes Rs 70.77 crore as capital cost and Rs 91.30 crore cost of operations and maintenance of water supply for 15 years.

Besides providing 24-hour supply to the area, the project will end the problem of water contamination. The water wastage will be reduced from 35% to 15% as the chances of leakage in supply lines will be minimised.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

ED raids premises of Mohali's AAP MLA Kulwant Singh, other locations in drugs probe case

2
Trending

German-Israeli woman, paraded naked by Hamas, found dead

3
Uttar Pradesh

On camera, retired IAS officer slaps woman as they fight over pet dog in a lift in Noida

4
Punjab

Man, sister-in-law shot dead in Punjab's Ropar

5
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut criticises Punjabi-Canadian rapper Shubh for celebrating Indira Gandhi's assassination

6
India

'Dear Modi sarkar, why are you doing this'; opposition leaders claim Apple warned them about their phones being hacked

7
India

Thailand scraps visa requirements for Indians to draw more tourists

8
Sports

Irfan Pathan celebrates yet another Afghan victory; this time his dancing partner is Harbhajan Singh

9
India

Government asks Apple to join probe after Opposition MPs claim of receiving hacking attempt warning from iPhone maker

10
Entertainment

When Bobby Deol took to drinking because his films didn't work

Don't Miss

View All
100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

Top News

Centre seeks info from Apple after Opposition MPs get ‘hack alert’

Centre seeks info from Apple after Opposition MPs get ‘hack alert’

Slugfest over warning on snoop bid by ‘state-sponsored attac...

File affidavits on steps taken to curb pollution: SC to 5 states

File affidavits on steps taken to curb pollution: Supreme Court to 5 states

Laments Delhi situation, blames stubble burning

Low wind speed adding to Punjab’s farm fire crisis

Low wind speed adding to Punjab's farm fire crisis

Last year, road mishaps killed 19 persons every hour in India: Report

Last year, road mishaps killed 19 persons every hour in India: Report

Alert sounded after four suspected encephalitis deaths in Nuh district

Alert sounded after four suspected encephalitis deaths in Haryana's Nuh district

DC orders inquiry | Health teams deputed


Cities

View All

Family runs into fake travel agent, loses Rs 95 lakh

Family runs into fake travel agent, loses Rs 95 lakh

Computer teachers protest police ‘torture’ on colleagues in Tarn Taran

MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney sanctions Rs 1 crore for upkeep of Heritage Street paths in Amritsar

Ward watch: Contaminated water supply, garbage heaps, choked sewers bane of residents

Wholesale onion rates crash as 20 truckloads arrive at Vallah mandi

Gangster takes responsibility for trader’s murder

Gangster takes responsibility for trader’s murder

20th bid, no takers for 18 liquor vends in Chandigarh

20th bid, no takers for 18 liquor vends in Chandigarh

Thieves strike at ex-IAS couple’s Panchkula house

Delhi liquor scam: ED searches AAP MLA Kulwant Singh's Mohali house

Dharam Pal superannuates, Home Secretary gets additional charge of Chandigarh Adviser

Four years on, PGI to host convocation tomorrow

File affidavits on steps taken to curb pollution: SC to 5 states

File affidavits on steps taken to curb pollution: Supreme Court to 5 states

Delhi's air quality in October worst since 2020

Supreme Court asks Punjab, Haryana, Delhi to file affidavits on steps taken to control air pollution

There are apprehensions that ED will arrest Arvind Kejriwal on November 2: Atishi

ED summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal under PMLA in excise policy case on November 2

2 held for firing gunshots at man in Athaula village

2 held for firing gunshots at man in Athaula village

Mela Gadri Babeyan Da begins, tributes paid to writers

Couple found dead at rented accommodation in Gadaipur

Hockey meet: Indian Oil Mumbai log 2nd consecutive win, defeat IAF

Jalandhar district sees 60 fresh farm fire cases, count reaches 171

Rs 756-crore elevated highway in Ludhiana misses another deadline

Rs 756-crore elevated highway in Ludhiana misses another deadline

Mandeep Singh Sidhu on leave, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar to head Ludhiana police

53 fresh stubble burning cases reported, air remains ‘poor’

Preventing pollution in Buddha Dariya: Adopt zero liquid discharge system, govt urged

Road safety campaign yields results as mishap deaths dip in Punjab

Soon, mechanical sweeping in Patiala

Soon, mechanical sweeping in Patiala

Low wind speed adding to Punjab's farm fire crisis

Health Department comes up with public health advisory as air quality turns ‘poor’

Govt to offer support, mentorship to budding entrepreneurs: Arora

Administration urged to lower level of Fatehgarh Sahib road