Manipur incident: Youth Cong holds candle march

Chandigarh, July 20

The city wing of the Youth Congress led by state president Manoj Lubana today protested against the Manipur incident in which two women were allegedly paraded naked. Party activists held a candle march near Sukhna Lake.

Lubana said, "PM has time to visit foreign countries, but he hasn't yet visited the strife-hit state." HS Lucky, chief, UT Congress, said the state was burning even though it had a double-engine government.

