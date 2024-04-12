Manish nets three goals as GGS Club win

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 11

Manish scored a hat-trick as GGS Football Club edged past Burail Football Club 4-3 during the ongoing Chandigarh Men’s Football League at the Sector 46 Sports Complex here.

Manish was on the go and netted his first in the 15th minute of the game. His first strike was followed by two more goals in the 16th and 23rd minute. The Burail lads soon recovered from the three early blows, as Aviraj reduced the margin to 1-3 in the 26th minute. Gursewak extended the lead to 4-1 as he scored in the 34th minute. However, just before the lemon-break whistle, Rahul came up with a stunning goal to make the score 2-4.

The second half remained a dull affair as the GGS team failed to extend their lead. Yashpal Sharma made it 3-4 in the 77th minute, but the side failed to find more goals.

In the second match of the day, Maruti Football Club defeated Golden Football Club 3-1. Alokik scored two goals and Sarvesh scored one for Maruti Club, where as Ricky Martin scored one goal for Golden FC.

