Manish Tewari hits back at Yogi’s ‘udan khatola’ jibe, says what about BJP's Kirron Kher, Sanjay Tandon

City MP Kirron Kher is the “real udan khatola”, while BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon is “double-engine udan khatola,” retorted INDIA bloc's Lok Sabha election candidate from Chandigarh, Manish Tewari.

He reacted to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and him, calling them “udan khatolas.”

“The real Udhan Khatola was Kirron Kher, who was not seen for 10 years in Chandigarh. Sanjay Tandon was the double engined Udan Khatola who did nothing as BJP Chandigarh President when thousands of internal migrants were brutalised by the BJP and were forced to flee to their villages in UP and Bihar and other places in India,” Tewari posted on X in reaction to Yogi's comment made on Monday.

He shared The Tribune report along with this comment.

The real Udhan Khatola was @KirronKherBJP who was not seen for 10 years in Chandigarh Mr . @myogiadityanath @SanjayTandonBJP was the double engined Udan Khatola who did nothing as @BJP4Chandigarh President when thousands of internal migrants were brutalised by @BJP4India & were… — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) May 21, 2024

Yogi while addressing rally in Maloya said, “They are 'udan khatola’, after fighting elections they go missing. The person who not stand with you in difficulty, through thick and thin, cannot respect your heritage, cannot do welfare of poor, do not become a part of sin by electing such representative.”

In the same breath, the UP CM had praised Tandon and his team for their social work during Covid while adding Rahul Gandhi and Tewari were not here during those troubled times. He had also said the soul of Aurangzeb and Duryodhan had crept into the Congress.

The rally was called to woo migrant voters from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The BJP claimed about 25,000 people attended the rally.

