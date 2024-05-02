Manish Tewari is free, spending most of time on social media: Sanjay Tandon

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 1

A day after INDIA candidate for Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat Manish Tewari challenged him for an open debate, BJP nominee Sanjay Tandon today said the Congress leader was “very free even after entering poll fray and was spending most of his time on social media”.

He said Tewari has challenged him to debate on an open forum, the media was also asking him questions about it. “My only answer to Tewari is that I am ready, but what to do, I do not have time, everyday 20 to 25 programmes are being conducted among the public. Some of them have to be rescheduled.”

Tandon said: “Our slogan is, we will cross 400 seats mark, but Tewari ji and his leaders should tell us which 50 seats they are going to win, even their 50 seats are not confirmed. Tewari ji himself is in Chandigarh. He is having sleepless nights as everyday old Congressmen are leaving the party and joining the BJP.”

He said the Congress was spreading propaganda by sending videos that if the Modi government retains power, the reservation system would be stopped. Whereas the PM has already said as long as Modi was alive, he would not let the reservation system be affected.

Cong secretary among 1K people join BJP

Chandigarh Congress secretary Om Prakash Saini, who has been active in the Congress for almost 18 years, joined the BJP today along with representatives of various employee organisations and more than 1,000 workers.

It was for the first time after BJP candidate Tandon entered the election fray that such a large number of people joined the BJP together. On this occasion, Chandigarh BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra and Tandon welcomed them at the party office in Kamalam. Malhotra said the first task of the BJP government was to reach out to the poorest of the poor and raise their standard of living.

Saini said today was Labour Day and he was holding hands of the BJP only by talking about the rights of workers. He said there was a lot of turmoil going on in the Congress, “I have given 18 years there, but if Tewari ji does not recognise me, then what will happen to the common worker”.

Tandon promises various labour welfare measures

On the occasion of Labour Day, Chandigarh BJP candidate for Lok Sabha seat Sanjay Tandon today stressed that the Modi government was committed to the welfare and empowerment of the nation’s labour force.

Addressing two different gatherings on the occasion Tandon said, “I will fight for the rights of labourers who are truly our nation builders.”

At the function organised by the Manimajra Motor Market Welfare Association, Tandon said the Modi government has launched several pioneering schemes focused on uplifting the lives of labourers across various sectors.

“In a gesture of honour and gratitude, PM Narendra Modi has also personally washed the feet of safai karamcharis, recognizing their invaluable contribution to society,” he added.

He stated that the government’s schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Protsahan Yojana, Mudra Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana, Skill India Pension have uplifted the lives of millions of laborers.

