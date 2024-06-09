Manish Tewari, Lucky attend meet in Delhi

Chandigarh, June 8
Newly-elected Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari and UT Congress president HS Lucky today attended the Congress Working Committee meeting in New Delhi while former MP Pawan Kumar Bansal gave it a miss.
Bansal remained away even from active campaigning during the recently-held Lok Sabha elections, which Tewari won by a small margin. Other than Congress president Priyanka Gandhi’s rally, Bansal was not seen at any other event. He was also the contender for the Chandigarh ticket. Lucky and Tewari met all senior party leaders and were congratulated by them. They also had a brief discussion about the city’s Lok Sabha election. Lucky is returning today while Tewari is expected to return after June 12 from New Delhi.
