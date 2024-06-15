Manish Tewari meets Chandigarh MC officials

Chandigarh, June 14
Newly-elected MP Manish Tewari today went to the MC office to understand its functioning and issues.
He was welcomed by Mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra and Chief Engineer NP Sharma. Later, Mitra gave a presentation on the MC and all issues related to it. City Congress president HS Lucky accompanied Tewari.
“The MP held a meeting with MC officials today. He was concerned with the very slow process in reducing the Dadu Majra garbage dump. The ways and means to speed up the process to remove the dump at the earliest were discussed. Action is expected soon,” stated a Congress release.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian elections victory for democratic world: PM at G7
Bats for ending tech monopoly, cites its use in biggest poll...
Terror on rise, 50,000 CAPF men head to J&K
Decision before PM’s June 21 visit | Assets of terror sympat...
BJP can topple Mann govt anytime: Channi
Says Sikhs have forgiven Congress
Lord Ram didn’t let ‘arrogant’ BJP secure majority: Indresh
Not Sangh view, ties with party same as before: RSS
Sole breadwinner, Hoshiarpur man was among Kuwait victims
IAF plane brings back mortal remains of 45 Indians