Manish Tewari meets Chandigarh MC officials

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 14

Newly-elected MP Manish Tewari today went to the MC office to understand its functioning and issues.

He was welcomed by Mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra and Chief Engineer NP Sharma. Later, Mitra gave a presentation on the MC and all issues related to it. City Congress president HS Lucky accompanied Tewari.

“The MP held a meeting with MC officials today. He was concerned with the very slow process in reducing the Dadu Majra garbage dump. The ways and means to speed up the process to remove the dump at the earliest were discussed. Action is expected soon,” stated a Congress release.

