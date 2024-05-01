Manish Tewari promises to make Chandigarh more greener, cleaner

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 30

INDIA candidate for Chandigarh parliamentary constituency Manish Tewari today promised a better, cleaner and greener city if he wins the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

Interacting with morning walkers at Sukhna today, Tewari said he would ensure that the area around Sukhna Lake was beautified further with more greenery and trees. He was accompanied by Chandigarh Pradesh Congress president HS Lucky and senior AAP leader Chandermukhi Sharma.

Responding to a complaint that there was dog and monkey menace around the lake, he assured that the lake will be made “dog/monkey menace free” immediately after the election. The former union minister said there was a need to take the city’s beauty and landscaping more seriously, and regretted that the city had fallen in the rankings from among the top ones across the country. He said this was obviously because the people responsible for maintaining the city did not do their job properly.

Later during an interaction with the people of Dadu Majra, Tewari promised to sort out the issue of the dumping ground. Later addressing a meeting organised by AAP councilor Munawar, he promised ownership rights to the people residing in the colonies.

BJP leaders blast Lucky for ‘flimsy remarks’

Chandigarh: Parveen Narang, who recently joined the BJP from the Congress, today attacked Congress Chandigarh unit president HS Lucky for describing party leaders and workers joining the BJP as “self-styled Congressmen”. “I have given 19 years of my life to the Congress. I started my political career with Youth Congress and worked my way up through the ranks. I was the one who used to arrange chairs in party functions and used to carry flags and other publicity material in those days. It was my sincerity that compelled the party leadership to give me a higher responsibility. I was made president of district number 3. How can I be termed as self-styled?” Narang said. Two more former Congressmen Parikshit Rana and Jitender Kumar Toti – who too have joined the BJP, ridiculed the claim made by Lucky. Rana said he had always been a bona fide member of the Congress and had served as an office-bearer for a long period. —TNS

