 Chandigarh: Manish Tewari pulls off victory in close contest : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • Chandigarh: Manish Tewari pulls off victory in close contest

Chandigarh: Manish Tewari pulls off victory in close contest

Decade on, Congress wrests city Lok Sabha seat | 2,504 thinnest winning margin since 1967

Chandigarh: Manish Tewari pulls off victory in close contest

Congress candidate Manish Tewari with city Congress chief HS Lucky and AAP co-incharge SS Ahluwalia during a victory procession in Chandigarh. Ravi Kumar



Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, June 4

Congress candidate Manish Tewari reclaimed the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat for the Congress after a decade, defeating BJP’s first-timer Sanjay Tandon, son of late RSS leader and former Chhattisgarh Governor Balramji Dass Tandon, with a thin margin of 2,504 votes.

Congress supporters wave flag during the victory procession of Manish Tewari in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Ravi Kumar

Tewari polled 2,16,657 votes, while his arch rival Tandon garnered 2,14,153 votes. Tewari’s voter percentage was 48.30 compared to Tandon’s 47.74.

After the first round of counting, Tewari maintained the lead and the margin increased to 10,485 votes after seventh round. In the eighth round, the margin slightly decreased to 10,194 and the trend continued till 12th round when the lead was decreased to 4, 991 votes. In the meantime, Tewari regained the lead by 6,079 votes, which further reduced in the 14th round to 3,689. However, after the 15th round, the margin was further reduced to 2,504 votes.

Advantage INDIA bloc in MC House

INDIA bloc candidate Manish Tewari’s win will strengthen the alliance in the Municipal Corporation. The MP is an ex-officio member in the House and its vote plays a crucial role in the voting during mayoral polls. For the past 10 years, the BJP had the edge due to the vote of its MP Kirron Kher. At present, the BJP has 15 councillors, AAP 13 and the Congress seven in the MC House. Now, Tiwari’s vote will also be added to the alliance’s tally.

The counting of votes concluded around 3 pm, but after that a drama unfolded at the centre when Tandon raised objections to the counting of votes and demanded a recounting. However, it took the UT Election Department nearly four and a half hours to set aside the objections raised by Tandon and declare Tewari the winner. In the meantime, Congress workers raised slogans against the BJP for deliberately delaying the election results on frivolous issues. A handful of BJP supporters present there countered the Congress by raising slogans in support of PM Narendra Modi.

Supporters of both the Congress and BJP arrived near the counting centre and indulged in sloganeering in support of their leaders.

Tewari’s victory was hard-fought, as he faced criticism from opponents who labelled him an outsider. Additionally, opposition from former Union Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal’s camp posed further challenges, but Tewari successfully navigated these obstacles to secure the win.

Congress leaders said despite all odds, the hard work put in by the local leaders and workers helped the party to secure victory.

They said Tewari received a huge support from colonies and villages, but he got a major chunk of nearly 4,000 votes from Sector 25 colony. He also got a good number of votes from areas such as Dadu Majra, Maloya and Ram Darbar. However, he got a jolt from Maulijagran, Mani Majra and Burail.

The support from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that had secured 14 out of total 35 seats in Municipal Corporation (MC) elections in 2021 further bolstered Tewari’s position. Of the total votes, 2,912 were None of the Above (NOTA) votes.

BSP candidate Ritu Singh received the third highest number of 6,708 votes, followed by Independent Lakhvir Singh, who polled 2,626 votes. Another Independent, Kuldip Rai received the lowest 114 votes. A total of 19 candidates were in the fray. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP’s vote share was 50.64 per cent and the Congress’ 40.35%. AAP’s share was dismally low at 3.82%.

Similarly, in the 2014 Parliamentary elections, the BJP’s vote share was 42.20% and that of the Congress 26.84%, followed by AAP at 23.97 per cent. In both elections, BJP’s Kirron Kher defeated Congress’ Pawan Kumar Bansal.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Chhattisgarh #Congress #Lok Sabha #RSS


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Haryana Lok Sabha election results 2024: Congress gains 5 seats, BJP down from 10 to 5 seats

2
Delhi

Lok Sabha election results 2024: BJP wins all 7 seats in Delhi

3
J & K

Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha election results 2024: BJP wins 2 seats; Omar, Mehbooba concede defeat

4
Lok Sabha Elections

Lok Sabha election results 2024 : People of India do not want PM Modi, Amit Shah to run country, says Rahul Gandhi

5
India

PM Modi, his ministers lead, Smriti Irani only exception

6
Himachal

Assembly bypolls: Congress wins 4 of 6 seats in Himachal Pradesh, MLA strength reaches 38

7
India

Lok Sabha election results 2024: People have placed faith in NDA for 3rd consecutive time, a historic feat, says PM Modi

8
Lok Sabha Elections

Lok Sabha election 2024 results: With BJP falling short of majority, JD-U’s Nitish Kumar and TDP’s Naidu to play kingmakers

9
Business

Rs 26 lakh crore investor wealth erased after Sensex tanks 3,690 points

10
Punjab

Lok Sabha election results: ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh wins from Khadoor Sahib seat by 1.97 lakh votes

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

INDIA blooms, lotus wilts

INDIA blooms, lotus wilts

Two kingmakers: Naidu pledges support to NDA, Nitish keeps cards close to chest

Two kingmakers: Naidu pledges support to NDA, Nitish keeps cards close to chest

TDP wins big in Andhra, Naidu to be CM again

TDP wins big in Andhra, Naidu to be CM again

In Odisha, BJP ends Patnaik’s 24-year stint

In Odisha, BJP ends Patnaik’s 24-year stint

Punjab hands 7 to Congress, 2 to radicals

Punjab hands 7 to Congress, 2 to radicals

Amritpal, Sarabjeet come up trumps | AAP wins three constitu...


Cities

View All

INDIA VOTES 2024: Election results keep residents, political enthusiasts on toes in Amritsar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Election results keep residents, political enthusiasts on toes in Amritsar

Urban, rural vote divide evident in BJP’s performance in Lok Sabha polls

Hat-trick for Congress's Gurjeet Singh Aujla, celebrates victory with family

Hat-trick for Gurjeet Singh Aujla as yet another high-profile BJP nominee rejected

Anti-farmer wave, no tie-up with SAD led to BJP's debacle in 4 rural segments

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Will take Sanjay Tandon along to make city more beautiful: Manish Tewari

Will take Sanjay Tandon along to make city more beautiful: Manish Tewari

Tewari wins his maiden election in Chandigarh

Sanjay Tandon thanks Chandigarh electorate

Supporters celebrate at Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh

Was kept out of campaign: Kirron Kher

BJP routs INDIA bloc in Capital

BJP routs INDIA bloc in Capital

Naidu, Nitish to make right decision at right time: AAP

2 women to represent Delhi in 18th LS

Sweet revenge for BJP’s Praveen Khandelwal in Chandni Chowk

Lack of bonhomie between AAP, Congress workers behind rout

Jalandhar gears up for the big day

Jalandhar gears up for the big day

Congress, AAP, BJP locked in close contest, SAD faces uphill task

3-tier security at Kapurthala counting centres: DC

Security personnel take out flag march in Phagwara

Blood Donors’ Council launches booklet to honour philanthropist

Amid Opposition’s apprehensions, all set for counting of votes today

Amid Opposition’s apprehensions, all set for counting of votes today

Party leaders, supporters gear up for celebrations

On pretext of drinking water, snatcher targets elderly woman

Residents of four villages to step up agitation against biogas plants

Man looted by six miscreants, one caught by people

Dr Balbir Singh gives last-minute scare to Dharamvira Gandhi in contest

Dr Balbir Singh gives last-minute scare to Dharamvira Gandhi in contest

People’s doctor read Patiala’s pulse

Railway Safety officer visits accident site