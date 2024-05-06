 Manish Tewari slams rival over promise of turning dump into football ground in 3 months : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • Manish Tewari slams rival over promise of turning dump into football ground in 3 months

Manish Tewari slams rival over promise of turning dump into football ground in 3 months

BJP was at helm for 10 years, why need more time, asks Congress nominee

Manish Tewari slams rival over promise of turning dump into football ground in 3 months

Congress leader Manish Tewari, the INDIA bloc candidate for the Chandigarh parliamentary seat, during a ‘padyatra’ in Maloya Colony on Sunday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 5

Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) candidate from Chandigarh parliamentary constituency Manish Tewari today had a dig at BJP nominee Sanjay Tandon on the latter’s claim to turn the Dadu Majra dump into a football ground within the next three months.

“Were you playing cricket all the time?” Tewari asked Tandon. He pointed out that the BJP had been in power for the past 10 years with an MP and the Mayor, and the party candidate was asking for three more months.

“What his party could not do in 10 years, Tandon is claiming to get it done in three months. He is fooling people as it was certain that neither he (Tandon) was winning from Chandigarh nor his party at the Centre,” he remarked.

The Congress leader said it was the writing on the wall that INDIA government was being formed at the Centre. The City Beautiful would live up to its name and save its reputation, he added. The Congress, Tewari claimed, had a proven record of ensuring development without making any false promises.

Padyatra carried out in Maloya Colony

Accompanied by the Chandigarh Congress president, Harmohinder Singh Lucky, and local councillor Dilawar, INDIA candidate Manish Tewari conducted a ‘padyatra’ in Maloya Colony here.

He had an interaction with area residents during the yatra. He assured them that all their problems would be resolved in a time-bound manner as soon as the new government under the INDIA bloc was formed at the Centre.

Meanwhile, another public meeting was held in Sector 38 here, which was organised by AAP councillor Yogesh Dhingra. Tewari also held a meeting of the office-bearers of the Scheduled Caste wing of the city Congress. He reiterated his commitment to safeguard Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar’s ideals as enshrined in the Constitution of the country.

BJP leaders enter Congress fold

The Congress party today again gained strength when Narendra Chaudhary, who held various prominent positions in the BJP, and several leaders belonging to the ruling party joined it along with their supporters.

Subhash Sood, district president, Scheduled Caste Morcha, and Anoop Rawat, president of Uttarakhand Cell of Mission Modi PM Again 2019, also switched loyalty to the Congress.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Football


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Nijjar killing: Residents of accused Kamalpreet’s native village in Jalandhar say he migrated to Canada on student visa

2
Delhi

Greater Noida-based businessman's missing son found dead after 4 days

3
World

Canada a ‘rule-of-law country’, says PM Trudeau after arrest of three Indians in Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar killing

4
Punjab

'Rail Roko' protest: 55-year-old woman farmer dies at Shambhu railway station in Punjab's Patiala

5
Jalandhar

Charanjit Channi calls attack on IAF’s convoy ‘stunt’; triggers a row

6
India

Why does Rahul Gandhi always wear a white T-shirt? Here is what he has to say

7
Features

PL Varma: Soul of Chandigarh

8
Himachal

Kangana Ranaut confuses Tejashwi Yadav with Tejasvi Surya; becomes butt of jokes on social media

9
Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Congress leader Radhika Khera resigns from party, cites opposition to Ram temple visit

10
India

Public at large thinks criminal trials are ‘neither free nor fair’, laments Supreme Court

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

Ph-3 poll din ends; will seal Shah, Shivraj fate

Ph-3 poll din ends; will seal Shah, Shivraj fate

Voting in 93 seats across 12 states tomorrow

Canada ‘rule-of-law country’: Trudeau on arrest of 3 Indians

Canada ‘rule-of-law country’: Trudeau on arrest of 3 Indians

Says Sikh community feeling unsafe after Nijjar’s killing

Terrorists using steel bullets to ambush forces in J&K, taking to ‘hit-&-run’ tactics

Terrorists using steel bullets to ambush forces in J&K, taking to ‘hit-&-run’ tactics

Poonch, Rajouri epicentre of attacks; 18 killed in a year

Public thinks criminal trials neither free nor fair: SC

Public thinks criminal trials neither free nor fair: SC

Flags ineffective cross-examination of hostile witnesses by ...

Ignore summons by Bengal police: Governor to staff

Ignore summons by Bengal police: Governor to staff


Cities

View All

Police arrest three in farmer’s murder case

Police arrest three in farmer’s murder case

5.73 lakh MT wheat reaches grain markets for procurement

Fire breaks out at house on Batala Road

Moosewala’s family backs Congress candidate

Sidhu Moosewala’s family backs Congress Bathinda candidate Jeet Mohinder

INDIA VOTES 2024: Disgruntled leaders back Manish Tewari, Pawan Kumar Bansal skips meet

INDIA VOTES 2024: Disgruntled leaders back Manish Tewari, Pawan Kumar Bansal skips meet

It’s Modi vs Manish Tewari in ads at PBS docking stations

Will press the ‘reset button’ for administrative reforms: Sanjay Tandon

INDIA VOTES 2024: Polling officers train in heat wave management

Youths from BJP join AAP

AAP leaders defect to BJP amid corruption allegations

AAP leaders defect to BJP amid corruption allegations

Yadav takes charge as Delhi Congress chief

BJP highlights social media’s role in politics

Kejriwal’s arrest a bid to silence his voice, says Sunita

Ahead of elections, Capital witnesses historic rise in youth voter registration

Siblings killed, three hurt in road accident near Mukerian

Siblings killed, three hurt in road accident near Mukerian

Man dies, wife injured in mishap

INDIA VOTES 2024: 2 sector officers face action for negligence

Polling staff apprised of election procedure

Perform duties with utmost dedication, DC to polling staff

General Election: Polling officers briefed about election process in Patiala

General Election: Polling officers briefed about election process in Patiala

Workshop on linguistics, phonetics, communication

Hockey player ends life by jumping into canal