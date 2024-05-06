Manish Tewari slams rival over promise of turning dump into football ground in 3 months

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 5

Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) candidate from Chandigarh parliamentary constituency Manish Tewari today had a dig at BJP nominee Sanjay Tandon on the latter’s claim to turn the Dadu Majra dump into a football ground within the next three months.

“Were you playing cricket all the time?” Tewari asked Tandon. He pointed out that the BJP had been in power for the past 10 years with an MP and the Mayor, and the party candidate was asking for three more months.

“What his party could not do in 10 years, Tandon is claiming to get it done in three months. He is fooling people as it was certain that neither he (Tandon) was winning from Chandigarh nor his party at the Centre,” he remarked.

The Congress leader said it was the writing on the wall that INDIA government was being formed at the Centre. The City Beautiful would live up to its name and save its reputation, he added. The Congress, Tewari claimed, had a proven record of ensuring development without making any false promises.

Padyatra carried out in Maloya Colony

Accompanied by the Chandigarh Congress president, Harmohinder Singh Lucky, and local councillor Dilawar, INDIA candidate Manish Tewari conducted a ‘padyatra’ in Maloya Colony here.

He had an interaction with area residents during the yatra. He assured them that all their problems would be resolved in a time-bound manner as soon as the new government under the INDIA bloc was formed at the Centre.

Meanwhile, another public meeting was held in Sector 38 here, which was organised by AAP councillor Yogesh Dhingra. Tewari also held a meeting of the office-bearers of the Scheduled Caste wing of the city Congress. He reiterated his commitment to safeguard Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar’s ideals as enshrined in the Constitution of the country.

BJP leaders enter Congress fold

The Congress party today again gained strength when Narendra Chaudhary, who held various prominent positions in the BJP, and several leaders belonging to the ruling party joined it along with their supporters.

Subhash Sood, district president, Scheduled Caste Morcha, and Anoop Rawat, president of Uttarakhand Cell of Mission Modi PM Again 2019, also switched loyalty to the Congress.

