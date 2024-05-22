Manish Tewari slams Yogi Adityanath for Covid ‘mismanagement’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 21

Congress candidate Manish Tewari today lashed out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his claims on Covid management and calling him “udan khatola”.

“It is a classic case of the pot calling the kettle black,” said Tewari, adding that “Uttar Pradesh under Yogi was the most mismanaged state during the Covid times where bodies floated in the Ganga and Yamuna and still, that man has the audacity to question us on pandemic management.”

Asks Tandon for 10-year ‘balance sheet’ Tewari asked his rival Sanjay Tandon for the balance sheet of 10-year work of his government. He was taking a dig at him for terming the Congress manifesto a bunch of lies. Manifestos are promises and cannot be dismissed instantly, he added.

Reacting to Yogi’s “udan khatola” remark, Tewari retorted, “I am not sure whether by saying that he, by implication, actually meant me or was targeting his own Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is from Gujarat and is fighting election from Varanasi in UP, and with whom Yogi does not enjoy a comfortable relationship.”

“The real ‘udan khatola’ was Kirron Kher, who was not seen for 10 years in Chandigarh. Sanjay Tandon was the double-engined ‘udan khatola’, who did nothing as city BJP president when thousands of migrants were brutalised by the saffron party and forced to flee to their villages in UP and Bihar and other places in India,” Tewari posted on X in reaction to Yogi’s comment attaching The Tribune report.

The Congress candidate said as an MP, he ensured that everyone got proper food and care during the lockdown period, which his (Yogi’s) party’s government had imposed arbitrarily.

“Leave aside protecting people or providing any aid or relief to them, you could not provide a respectable funeral to those who died of Covid for want of care, concern, medicines and oxygen in your state under your nose,” he said, referring to the UP Chief Minister. “You, your party and the government owe an apology to the nation for the loss of precious lives during the pandemic,” he added.

