Manish Tewari terms proposed power tariff hike in Chandigarh unjustified, asks regulatory commission to instead give 300 units for free

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, June 7

Newly elected Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari has termed the hike in tariff proposed by the UT electricity department as "unjustified" and "without any basis" and had instead reqested the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission to give 300 units of free electricity to households with an income of less than Rs 20,000 per month.

Tewari has requested the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) to reject the proposal on the threshold itself. "I request the JERC to in fact independently obtain data of households with an income of less than Rs 20,000 per month and direct the Chandigarh Electricity Department to give them 300 units of free electricity. The Socio-Economic Caste Census Data is available with the Ministry of Rural Development," he posted on X.

Free power was also the local Congress' manifesto promise during the Lok Sabha election. The Congress has also promised 20,000 litres of free water per month per household.

Tewari further added, "If the NDA/BJP government can give free ration to 75 crore people, why can’t the UT of Chandigarh give 300 units of free electricity to those who need this support? It is being given next door (in Mohali) by AAP's Punjab Government. If free food is not a freebie, give free electricity to those who require this need-based support."

It is the Congress MP's first statement against the UT administration's move after he got elected. It may be noted here that the UT Electricity Department has proposed an average increase of nearly 19.44 per cent in the existing power tariff for the financial year 2024-25.

In a petition submitted before the JERC, the department has proposed revision in the fixed and energy charges in different domestic and commercial categories for the current fiscal. However, the department can implement the revised rates only after getting approval from the commission.

