Mann inaugurates Kharar childcare centre

Mohali, June 7

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday inaugurated the 35th mother and childcare centre at the Kharar sub-divisional hospital on Wednesday.

Addressing a gathering after the inauguration, the CM said the newly constructed hospital would provide quality healthcare to expectant women and new-born children.

The 50-bed hospital has been built at a cost of 8.59 crore. Mann said so far, 35 out of total 45 hospitals had been dedicated to the people in the last one year. He said more such hospitals would be constructed across the state in the coming days.

The CM asserted that 584 Aam Aadmi Clinics were now operational in the state and 75 to 100 more clinics would be set up. He announced the 15 Schools of Eminence would start functioning in the state by August 15.

Describing the Opposition as a ‘coterie of rejected politicians’, the CM said in dearth of any issue against the state government, these leaders were stooping too low by levelling personal allegations against him.

Meanwhile, scores of patients, attendants, and visitors had to walk some to reach sub-divisional hospital today morning when security personnel curtailed the entry of visitors to the hospital premises during the Punjab CM's visit to inaugurate the mother-childcare wing.

Many residents, who had come to meet the CM regarding their problems, were asked to wait outside the venue. They had to leave without getting a chance to meet the CM. Shops on the hospital road, except chemists, remained closed till 11:30 am. — TNS

The police halt members of the Theka Mulazam Sangharsh Committee from blocking the CM’s convoy near the hospital in Kharar on Wednesday. Tribune photos: Vicky

Protest against punjab government

Theka Mulazam Sangharsh Committee members resorted to sloganeering against the Punjab Government as the Chief Minister left Kharar hospital after inaugurating mother and childcare wing. Contractual workers employed in various departments were demanding regularisation and enhancement in their salary. Many individuals and union members had come to meet the CM regarding their demands but were stopped at the hospital gate.