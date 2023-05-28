Mannat wins golf tourney

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 27

City golfer Mannat Brar, a member of the Chandigarh Golf Club, claimed all trophies of the Indian Golf Union (IGU) Karnataka Ladies and Junior Girls Championship held at Clover Greens Golf Course in Bengaluru.

Although trailing in the first three rounds, Mannat bounced back in the tourney with a 4-under par, hitting an overall score of 204. Last year, she topped the IGU category B merit list.

In 2019, she had topped category C (11 to 12 years) in the IGU order of merit with a total of 314 points. Earlier, she had claimed fourth position in the IGU Western Indian Ladies and Junior Girls Golf Championship (Ahmedabad), stood tied-second in the IGU East Indian Ladies and Junior Girls Golf Championship (Shillong) and bagged title of the IGU Eastern Indian Ladies and Junior Girls Golf Championship (Tollygunge).