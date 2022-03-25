Man's body found hanging from tree

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A 34-year-old man’s body was found hanging from a tree in a forest area in Sector 28 on Thursday morning. Although no suicide note was found from the spot, the police said it appeared to be a case of suicide. The police received information that a man was hanging from a tree near the Sector 28 motor market. The police visited the spot. The victim was identified as Ritesh Kumar, a resident of Sanjay Colony, Industrial Area, Phase I. He worked as a cook in Sector 35. The body was shifted to the mortuary at the GMSH, Sector 16. Inquest proceedings have been initiated at the Sector 26 police station. TNS

Bus overturns, nine injured

Ambala: At least nine passengers suffered minor injuries after a Haryana Roadways bus they were travelling in overturned into fields along the Chandigarh-Hisar highway near Matheri village on Thursday. The bus was on its way from Chandigarh to Hisar with around 20 passengers when the incident took place. The injured were rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC), Chaurmastpur. All patients were stable and were referred to the Civil Hospital, Ambala City, for an X-ray after being given first aid. The SHO of the Naggal police station, Vikrant, said the passengers informed that the driver lost control over the vehicle in an attempt to save a car. TNS

Theft at Vita booth inPanchkula

Panchkula: A theft was reported from a Vita booth in Sector 16 here on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. Asha Devi, a resident of Mauli Jagran Complex and owner of the booth, stated in her complaint that they opened the booth on Wednesday morning and found that it was broken into and Rs1,500, a ceiling fan and some eatables were missing. A case has been registered. TNS

HP native held with heroin

Mohali: The Zirakpur police have nabbed a person with 11 gm of heroin late on Wednesday night. The suspect has been identified as Shankar Sharma, a resident of Old Bazaar, Sundernagar, Himachal Pradesh. The police said a team led by Inspector Kamal Taneja was patrolling near a gurdwara in Bishanpura village when a youth, on noticing cops, threw a packet and started running after taking a U-turn. After a brief chase, the boy was apprehended. The packet was opened and cops found heroin in it. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act. TNS

Woman booked for fraud

Mohali: A woman has been booked for allegedly duping a Chandigarh resident of Rs15 lakh on the pretext of sending his son abroad. The suspect has been identified as Davinder Kaur Walia, a resident of Amritsar. She was running an immigration office in Zirakpur. In his complaint to the police, Mohinder Kumar, a resident of Victoria Enclave, Sector 50, stated that he had paid Rs15 lakh to Davinder Kaur for sending his son Vikrant abroad. He alleged that the suspect neither sent his son abroad nor refunded the money. TNS

Four cases of vehicle theft

Panchkula: Four cases of vehicle theft were registered in the district on Wednesday. The incidents were reported from Sector 28, Sector 12-A, Khila Colony and Saketri following which cases were registered at the Chandimandir, Sector 14, Kalka and Mansa Devi Complex police stations.