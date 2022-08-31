Mansa Devi Navratri fair from Sept 26

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 30

Deputy Commissioner and Chief Administrator of Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board (SMMDSB) Mahavir Kaushik will hold a meeting on September 2 in view of the coming Ashwin Navratri fair, which would begin from September 26.

Chief Executive Officer, SMMDSB, Ashok Kumar Bansal said officials of the Police Department, Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikara, Panchkula Municipal Corporation, Kalka Municipal Council and other departments would attend the meeting.

Bansal said like every year, this year also Navratri Mela will be organised at Shri Mata Mansa Devi temple, Shri Kali Mata Mandir in Kalka and Shri Chandi Mata Mandir in Chandimandir. Kaushik would review preparations for the fair, which would be held from September 26 to October 4.

#Mansa #Panchkula