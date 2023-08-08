Mansa Devi road cries for attention

Panchkula, August 7
Weeks after heavy rainfall battered Panchkula, local residents remain a harried lot as a crucial road leading to the Mata Mansa Devi temple is yet to be repaired. The road gave way on July 10, rendering the temple out of bounds for devotees. The three days of incessant downpour left a trail of destruction in the city.
Almost a month on, authorities of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) have yet to commence the repair of the road. The undue delay has added to the residents’ woes, as they are forced to take detours every day on account of the damaged road.
Mukesh, a passerby, rued, “The lack of information about alternative routes has caused confusion among commuters.” Some local residents echoed similar sentiments, lamenting the delay in the repair of the road.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-trust debate: Opposition says forced to bring motion to break PM Modi's ‘maun vrat’; govt calls it targeting of ‘poor person’s son’
Government that talked about 'one India' created 'two Manipu...
No confidence is against Modi for having done good: MP Nishikant Dubey
Also raises issue of Supreme Court stay on Rahul Gandhi's co...
TMC leader Derek O'Brien's 'suspension' from Rajya Sabha put on hold
As soon as the House meets at noon after the adjournment, Co...
Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane bungalow, may shift soon
In April, Rahul vacated his official residence after he was ...
Manipur police file FIR against Assam Rifles for ‘obstructing search ops’, Army says unit keeping buffer zone sanctity
FIR filed on August 5 when police alleged that Assam Rifles ...