Mansa Devi road cries for attention

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 7

Weeks after heavy rainfall battered Panchkula, local residents remain a harried lot as a crucial road leading to the Mata Mansa Devi temple is yet to be repaired. The road gave way on July 10, rendering the temple out of bounds for devotees. The three days of incessant downpour left a trail of destruction in the city.

Almost a month on, authorities of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) have yet to commence the repair of the road. The undue delay has added to the residents’ woes, as they are forced to take detours every day on account of the damaged road.

Mukesh, a passerby, rued, “The lack of information about alternative routes has caused confusion among commuters.” Some local residents echoed similar sentiments, lamenting the delay in the repair of the road.

