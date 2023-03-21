Mansa Devi temple all set for Navratras, security beefed up

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 20

The district police have made tight security arrangement by setting up 13 police posts and deploying around 700 police personnel for the safety of devotees who would be visiting the Mata Mansa Devi Shrine during the Navratras beginning on March 22.

Divulging details, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sumer Pratap Singh said five patrolling parties had been set up, which would be patrolling the shrine complex to keep an eye on anti-social elements during the fair. He said apart from this, separate police security had been set up at Mata Mandir, Raipurrani, and Kali Mata Mandir, Kalka. Besides, parking arrangements have been made for vehicles coming to the Mansa Devi fair where traffic police personnel had been deployed so that devotees did not face any inconvenience while parking their vehicles.

He further said the in-charge of the Crime Branch, Panchkula, along with his team was deployed for the important role of combing duty to keep a vigil on the miscreants during the fair so that strict vigil could be kept on suspicious persons.

The DCP said during the Mata Mansa Devi fair, a team of assault group had been prepared and deployed in the fair so that the assault group could immediately go to the spot and take action on the information about bomb, etc, during the fair. He said a special anti-sabotage team had been deployed in this fair so that there was no inconvenience of any kind to devotees. Besides, the door frame metal detector, crisis management team, striking reserve, tear gas squad, bomb disposal, ambulance, Fire Brigade teams had been deployed for security and safety of devotees, he added.

The DCP appealed to the general public not to touch any suspected unclaimed object in the fair and immediately inform the Police Control Room about this,or dial 112.

