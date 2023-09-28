Manu Bhaker does city proud, wins team gold

Chandigarh, September 27
Arjuna Awardee Olympian Shooter Manu Bhaker, a student of DAV College, Sector 10, claimed a team gold medal in the ongoing Hangzhou Asian Games. The Indian shooting team of Manu, Esha Singh, and Rhythm Sangwan won gold in the women’s 25-metre pistol team event to bag the fourth gold for India in the Asian Games.
The Indian team finished on top with a score of 1759. China took the silver with 1756, while the Republic of Korea won the bronze with 1742. Manu topped the qualification round with a score of 590 points. “She called after winning the team gold. She was happy. I wish her luck in her future endeavours,” said Dr Amanendra Mann, Associate Professor, Physical Education, DAV College.
During the Tokyo Olympics, a major malfunction in her pistol cost her dearly, as she lost nearly 20 minutes during her qualifications. She ran out of medal contention in the women’s 10 metre air pistol event after a technical snag (breaking of the pistol’s cocking lever). “She is very calm and focused. Besides technical knowledge, she knows how to react in different circumstances. She recorded an amazing score, which is a good sign for the future,” said local shooting coach DS Chandel.
While representing Panjab University, Manu won the 10 metre air pistol team gold medal during this year’s Khelo India Games. Pursuing her MA in her second year at the college, she also won a bronze medal in the 25-metre sports pistol event during the ISSF World Cup in Bhopal. She has also won many medals in intercollegiate and interuniversity events.
