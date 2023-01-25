Many take it for Republic Day mock drill

Chandigarh, January 24
As the police evacuated the courts complex on Tuesday, most litigants and advocates initially believed it was a mock drill to assess security preparedness.
Sumit Kumar, a resident of Sector 53, said he had gone to the complex for a case hearing. Suddently cops asked all those present to vacate the premises. Advocate Vinod Verma said he was standing in the complex when the police told them to leave as they had received a bomb threat. Most thought it was a mock drill by the police in view of Republic Day. Within 20 minutes, the complex was evacuated. Shankar Gupta, president, District Bar Association, said there was a need to increase security at the complex.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case in which 17 people were killed
Because of 'lack of evidence', the court acquitted all the 2...
Traffic suspended on Jammu-Srinagar national highway; man dies as two vehicles are hit by rolling boulders
Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to reach the h...