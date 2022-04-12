Marathon to be held in Kasauli on April 24

Chandigarh, April 11
The Tuffman Kasauli Hills Half Marathon will be held on April 24 in Kasauli. Runners from across the country will participate in timed half marathon of 21.1 km, timed 10 km run, non-timed fun run of 5 km and 3 km, especially for ladies and kids.
The run will start from Army Ground, Kasauli, and go till Jangeshu via Parwanoo – Kasauli Road. The run will turn back onto the same route to finish at Army Ground, Kasauli. This will be a single loop run is a mix of paved road through the mist, scenic hills beauty, and local villages. Around 100 underprivileged kids will be sponsored for participation. —
Tribune Shorts
