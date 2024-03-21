March 23 IPL match: Over 2,200 cops to be deployed at Mullanpur stadium

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 20

More than 2,200 personnel of the Punjab Police, led by 60 gazetted officers, will ensure tight security arrangements, hassle-free traffic movement and entertainment for the first-ever IPL match at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

A view of the Mullanpur stadium on Wednesday night. Vicky

Officials said two major roads had been chosen for entry and exit of spectators — from Sector 39, Chandigarh, towards the stadium and the other coming from the Omaxe side. There are 13 entry and exit gates at the stadium. Parking space for more than 5,400 cars has been earmarked on over 20 acres in seven major parking lots.

All entry tickets and passes will have entry gate number and the parking lot number for vehicles.

Those having access to the venue from Gate numbers 1, 2, 3 and 4 will take the Sector 39-stadium road, while those heading for Gate numbers 5 to 13 will take the road coming from the Omaxe side.

All entry tickets and passes will have entry gate number and the parking lot number for vehicles. Those having access to the venue from Gate numbers 1, 2, 3 and 4 will take the Sector 39-stadium road, while those heading for Gate numbers 5 to 13 will take the road coming from the Omaxe side. If a Chandigarh resident has a ticket or pass for Gate number 5 to 13, he/she should come from the Omaxe side to avoid any hassle, officials said.

Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said, “Special attention is being paid to ensure local residents are not disturbed due to the event. Special passes are being given to the nearby residents to use the road. For spectators, traffic and diversion plan has been made.”

Officials said commuters who were not related to the stadium should avoid the Sector 39,Chandigarh-stadium road on March 23 as there would be crowd and strict security arrangements.

