March taken out in Chandigarh for first-time voters

Chandigarh, May 26

A foot march was taken out from the Rock Garden to the Sukhna Lake to create awareness among young voters who are going to vote for the first time.

This programme was held by Vote for Nation organisation. On this occasion, new voters were told about the importance of voting and an appeal was made to participate in the festival of democracy.

Vote for Nation convener Rajeev Kumar said, “There was a lot of enthusiasm among the youth during the foot march. They have pledged that they will participate in the great festival of democracy on June 1 and vote.”

According to Kumar, the youth in Chandigarh have been motivated to ensure that more and more people participate in the voting process and the voting percentage remains as high as possible.

