Join Whatsapp Channel

Marginalised have been uplifted during PM Modi’s tenure, says Sanjay Tandon

BJP president JP Malhotra and party candidate Sanjay Tandon interact with voters in Chandigarh on Friday.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 3

Every section of the society has benefited from the people-friendly policies and development work done during the 10-year tenure of PM Narendra Modi, BJP candidate for Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat Sanjay Tandon said.

As part of his election campaign, Tandon addressed a meeting at Ram Darbar. Along with this, he also participated in another meeting at Mehta Ground in Sector 56. He interacted directly with the workers in the Mandal Conference in Sector 15.

Tandon said, “The marginalised have been taken care of by the Modi government. Schemes like Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY); Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) are some of the many initiatives that the Modi government has started for uplifting the poor.”

It is now the time for our leaders and workers to amplify the development work done by the Modi government amongst people at large.

During the mandal conference, Tandon took a dig at the Congress rule, and said the country’s development had slowed down during the Congress tenure. However, now people of the country were confident that under the leadership of Modi, the country was touching new heights of development.

Attends U’khand cell event

Meanwhile, Tandon addressed a gathering in Sector 43 organised by Uttarakhand Cell. The programme was organised under the leadership of the cell’s state coordinator Bhupendra Sharma.

Addressing the people, Tandon said “Veer Bhoomi” Uttarakhand was dedicated to the security and integrity of the nation due to its immense contribution to the defence forces. Tandon said the people of Uttarakhand have always expressed their immense faith in BJP and for that he was grateful to them.

The people of Uttarakhand were very intelligent and astute, and they very well understand the true meaning of development and good governance, Tandon told the gathering. He further said the BJP was committed to the development of both Uttarakhand or Chandigarh. “Keep giving your blessings to BJP,” he said.

Meets chemists’ association

The Chandigarh Chemists’ Association today handed over their demand charter to BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra and Tandon.

Malhotra said elections in Chandigarh were on June 1, and this was also the time of holidays for educational institutions. He appealed to voters make travel plans only after June 1 and 2.

Tandon welcomed association members to the party office. He said the BJP has got the support of the association earlier also, and he was confident that the BJP would continue to get the same support in future also.

Anup Gupta and Vinay Jain, presidents of Chandigarh Chemist Association, demanded from Tandon that if he wins the election, he should provide office space to the association.

