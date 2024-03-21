Married woman, youth found dead in Morni hotel

Panchkula, March 20
A youth and a married woman were found dead in a hotel room in the Morni area. The police said that they had a substance called Celphos. Police officials said the 25-year-old woman was already dead when they arrived at the hotel on Tuesday evening, and the 26-year-old man, a resident of Jaloli village, died during treatment at a hospital on Wednesday afternoon.
Duo were inebriated
The woman had died before we arrived and her accomplice was in an inebriated state and was not in a position to issue a statement. He was taken to the Raipur Rani Government Hospital and later shifted to Sector 6 Government hospital in Panchkula. Ravi Prakash, Morni post incharge
The Morni police had received information regarding them from the hotel staff. Police officials said they have recovered Celphos pills and wrappers from the site, adding that the two had rented a room together at the hotel. An official said, “They rented the room on Tuesday morning and failed to vacate it in time. Thereafter, the hotel management intervened and called the police.”
The post incharge at Morni, Ravi Prakash said the duo was found at a hotel in Kaimbwala on the Morni to Raipur Rani Road. He said, “We received a call from the hotel. The woman had died before we arrived and her accomplice was in an inebriated state and was not in a position to issue a statement. He was taken to the Raipur Rani Government Hospital and later shifted to Sector 6 Government hospital in Panchkula.” Prakash said the woman was married and had two children. “He family stated that she had gone away without informing them.”
A case under Section 174 of the CrPC has been registered.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...
Why Arvind Kejriwal may be in for long haul, plus political implications
All about complexity of obtaining bail bail under PMLA and t...
AAP protests Kejriwal’s arrest in Punjab, Haryana; water cannons, lathicharge against protestors
AAP workers raised slogans against BJP and Prime Minister Na...