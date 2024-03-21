Married woman, youth found dead in Morni hotel

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 20

A youth and a married woman were found dead in a hotel room in the Morni area. The police said that they had a substance called Celphos. Police officials said the 25-year-old woman was already dead when they arrived at the hotel on Tuesday evening, and the 26-year-old man, a resident of Jaloli village, died during treatment at a hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

Duo were inebriated The woman had died before we arrived and her accomplice was in an inebriated state and was not in a position to issue a statement. He was taken to the Raipur Rani Government Hospital and later shifted to Sector 6 Government hospital in Panchkula. Ravi Prakash, Morni post incharge

The Morni police had received information regarding them from the hotel staff. Police officials said they have recovered Celphos pills and wrappers from the site, adding that the two had rented a room together at the hotel. An official said, “They rented the room on Tuesday morning and failed to vacate it in time. Thereafter, the hotel management intervened and called the police.”

The post incharge at Morni, Ravi Prakash said the duo was found at a hotel in Kaimbwala on the Morni to Raipur Rani Road. He said, “We received a call from the hotel. The woman had died before we arrived and her accomplice was in an inebriated state and was not in a position to issue a statement. He was taken to the Raipur Rani Government Hospital and later shifted to Sector 6 Government hospital in Panchkula.” Prakash said the woman was married and had two children. “He family stated that she had gone away without informing them.”

A case under Section 174 of the CrPC has been registered.

