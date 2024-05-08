Martyrs’ forum slams Charanjit Channi

Chandigarh, May 7
Sanjeev Rana, the president of nationwide campaign “Ek Eint Shaheed Ke Naam,” has slammed ex-Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi over his remarks that a recent terror attack on IAF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir was a stunt.
In a statement, city resident Rana said Channi has shown an example of his thinking.
“The people of India are condemning this kind of thinking of any political person in such matters and we strongly oppose this statement. If Channi does not apologise, then all the district units of our organisation will submit memorandums to the deputy commissioners and at the state-level to governors and chief ministers of the respective states in the name of the President, Prime Minister, Home Minister and Defense Minister, so that insensitive people like Channi are punished,” said Rana.
The Congress should make its stand in this matter, he said.
