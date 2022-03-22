Shaheed Udham Singh's statue damaged in Ambala

Ambala, March 21
A day after the right arm of a statue of Shaheed Udham Singh was found damaged, activists belonging to different organisations held a demonstration and demanded appropriate action against the miscreants.
The activists said statues were being made in the memory of freedom fighters and martyrs, but are not being maintained properly. The government should either maintain the chowks or stop constructing the same in the name of martyrs, they added.
The statue was damaged on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The statue has identical four sides with right arm holding a gun.
Suresh Kumar, SHO, Sector 9 police station, managed to pacify the activists and said a case had been registered under Sections 295-A and 427 against unknown suspects on Sunday. The CCTV footage had been obtained and efforts were being made to nab the person(s) who damaged the statue, the police said.
