Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 5

While many city residents came out without a mask today as the UT Administration made it optional, several continued to wear it as a precaution against Covid-19.

In view of a decline in Covid cases in the city, the UT yesterday made wearing of masks optional at public places with immediate effect. The order had mentioned that no penalty or fine shall be imposed for not wearing a mask in public places or workplaces.

People were seen entering malls, movie theatres and hospitals without wearing a mask as the curbs were lifted. Morning and evening walkers at Sukhna Lake and parks in the city were carrying on with their usual routine sans a mask without the worry of being bothered by policemen. “It is a big relief that the mask is not compulsory now. It feels that we are back to the pre-Covid era. Hope the situation stays the same,” said Nikita, who was outside Elante Mall.

“We are not taking any chances with Covid-19 as it has not completely gone yet. Though the mask has been made optional, we will continue to wear it to exercise caution,” said Vineet, who had come for a morning walk at Sukhna Lake.

Dr Suman Singh, Director, Health Services, UT, said, “Even though the restrictions have been removed, it is the moral obligation of the public to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing of mask and maintaining social distance.”