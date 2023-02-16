Chandigarh, February 15
Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Sector 23, and Postgraduate Government College, Sector 11, in collaboration with the Haryana Yog Aayog and Nasha Mukt Bharat Campaign, organised a mass “Surya Namaskar” event to mark the closing ceremony of the 75 Lakh Surya Namaskar Initiative on the birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati.
Yashpal Garg, Secretary, Health, was the chief guest and Dr Jaideep Arya, chairman, Haryana Yoga Aayog, the guest of honour. A yoga presentation was made by students, followed by many rounds of “Surya Namaskar”. — TNS
The college newsletter of the GCYEH, “Yog Vrittant”, was also released.
