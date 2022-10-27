Massive fire breaks out at liquor factory in Chandigarh's Industrial Area Phase 1

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 27

A massive fire broke out at a liquor factory in Industrial Area, Phase 1, in Chandigarh on Thursday. The fire engulfed all the three floors of the factory building.

Firemen have been trying to douse the flames for the last two hours. The firemen said they are yet to find out whether someone is trapped inside or not.

Firemen trying to douse the flames at liquor factory in Chandigarh’s Industrial Area Phase 1. Tribune photo: Nitin Mittal

Though short-circuit is said to be the possible reason behind the fire, but the fire safety department is yet to ascertain it.