Massive fire engulfs liquor factory in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 27

A massive fire broke out at a liquor factory in the Industrial Area, Phase I, this afternoon. The fire triggered several blasts on the factory premises.

Firefighting operations were on at 11:30 pm when reports last came in

According to information, the fire broke out around 2:15 pm and was continuing when the reports last came in. The fire safety wing had to requisition more fire engines from the 3BRD (Air Force) in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula. Firefighters said around 30 fire engines had been pressed into service. One vehicle each was called from 3BRD, Mohali and Panchkula.

All staff members had rushed outside when the fire broke out at the factory. The loss is yet to be assessed. Though a short-circuit was stated to be the cause of the fire, the firemen were yet to ascertain the exact reason.

Firemen douse the flames at the liquor factory in Industrial Area, Phase I. Photo: NITIN MITTAL

“It was very difficult to douse the flames as blasts kept happening in short intervals. It seemed bottles of spirit kept exploding,” said a fireman. The factory has a ground, first and second floor. Fire officials said liquor was manufactured and stored on the premises. There were multiple fire safety violations, which made firefighting operations difficult.

An adjoining building, which houses a sales office of an automobile company, was saved by the firemen. “The heat affected the adjoining building. Though its glasses got broken, we could save it from further damage,” said an official. Industrial Area SHO Ram Rattan said, “All employees had come out of the building when the fire broke out. No one was hurt in the mishap.”

Eyewitnesses said two women employees, Bhagwati and Kanchan, fell unconscious. Another employee, Vishvanath Sharma, suffered 5 per cent burns. The three employees were shifted to the GMCH-32.

30 fire engines pressed into service

One each called from 3BRD (Air Force), Mohali and Panchkula

Fire safety violations hinder firefighting ops

Spirit stored on premises triggers blast

Two employees fall unconscious

Major fire incident in the past

June 22: Thirteen shops were reduced to ashes in a major fire that broke out at the furniture market in Sector 53 in the afternoon. That was the 11th major fire reported at the market in the past 15 years.