Massive fire engulfs Sunny Enclave police post in Kharar

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 13

A major fire broke out at the Sunny Enclave police post in Kharar on Friday.

According to officials, nobody was injured in the incident but vehicles parked at the station were completely gutted in the fire.

The fire brigade controlled the fire after a struggle of three hours.

According to police, the preliminary investigation revealed short circuit as cause of the fire.

The fire spread to the area, where case property vehicles were parked.Onlookers said that around 150 case property vehicles were parked in the police post.

Meanwhile, the police launched an investigation to find out the exact cause of the fire. Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Garg said the police will assess the damage to the case property vehicles.

