Match between Leisure Zone, Terrace Zone ends in a draw

Chandigarh, June 9

Despite an all-round display by Bhagmender Lather, a match between Leisure Zone and Terrace Zone during the ongoing Men’s Senior Multi Days Tournament ended in a draw at the GMSSS, Sector 26, here, today.

Terrace Zone was bundled out for 272 in reply to Leisure Zone’s 263/5. Leisure Zone declared their innings at 179/8, giving them a target of 171. In reply, Terrace Zone could only score 129/5, which resulted in a draw. The innings lead helped Terrace Zone ensure three points, while Leisure Zone settled with one point.

Earlier in the day, Terrace Zone extended their overnight score from 179/6 and added another 93 to bundle out for 272. Ruchin (72) and Bhagmender played vital innings, while Nipun Pandita (4/39) clinched four wickets for the bowling side.

In their second innings, Leisure Zone struggled against left arm spinner Bhagmender Lather (4/50) as half of the side was reduced to mere 74. Sumit Hooda (50) and Arpit Pannu (41) steered the innings to 179/8 and set a target of 171. Terrace Zone could manage only 129/5 with unbeaten Nikhil Sharma (57) resulting in a draw at the end. Hardik Choudhary (4/33) took four wickets for Leisure Zone.