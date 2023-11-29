Mauli Jagran booths up for grabs on rent

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 28

Having failed to sell its 108 built-up booths lying vacant for a long time and two halls of shopping centre in Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran, despite several auctions, the MC House has allowed these to be rented out. Local councillor Manoj Kumar Sonkar proposed Rs 5,000 rent per booth for ground floor and Rs 3,500 for first floor. The ground floor hall rent should be Rs 40,000 and that of hall on first floor Rs 35,000. It was approved by the House. These will be reserved prices for open auction.

It was also decided that these rates will remain for three years. The MC’s engineering wing had fixed monthly rent of booths at Rs 8,631 per booth and that of halls at Rs 65,806 each. There is a condition that liquor vends will not be allowed to be run from the booths.