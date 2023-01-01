Mauli Jagran youth stabbed to death, brother hurt after scuffle

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 31

A 22-year-old youth was stabbed to death and his brother injured by three youngsters at Mauli Jagran last night. The deceased, identified as Ashish, was a vendor. The victim, along with his brother, Yogesh, was going to some place when he was stabbed during an altercation with the suspects.

The police nabbed the three youths, who are in their early twenties. They have been identified as Kancha of Baltana, David and Deepak, both residents of Mauli Jagran. The Mauli Jagran police have booked them under Sections 302 and 307 of the IPC.

The police said Ashish, a native of UP, was staying with his two brothers, Yogesh and Mithun, at Mauli village. Around 10:30 pm on Friday night, he, along with brother, came out of his house for some work but was stopped by the suspects. They asked him for money. When Ashish refused, the trio attacked him with a knife. He tried to escape but was repeatedly stabbed and left to die on the road.

Mani Majra SHO Jaspal Singh reached the spot and began investigation. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.