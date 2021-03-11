May saw 52% deficient rainfall in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 31

This May saw 52 per cent deficient rainfall. During the month, 26.3 mm precipitation was recorded in Chandigarh, while the normal rainfall for this month is 54.8 mm. It is also the lowest rainfall in the past three years.

In May 2020, 54.5 mm of rainfall was recorded, while last year in May, 60.8 mm of rainfall was witnessed.

May saw the highest average maximum temperature in the past three years. The average maximum temperature this month was 37.3°C, while in May last year, it was 36°C. In 2020, it was 36.6°C.

Meanwhile, hot weather conditions increased in the city today. The maximum temperature today was 41.8°C, 2.3 degrees above normal. The maximum temperature is gradually expected to increase to 44°C by June 5. The minimum temperature was 28°C, 2.9 degrees above normal.