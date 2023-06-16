Mayank, Arpit help Leisure Zone recover after shaky start

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 15

Timely contribution by Mayank Sidhu (88) and skipper Arpit Pannu (69) helped Leisure Zone to stable their innings after a shaky start against Sukhna Zone during the first day of the match in the ongoing UTCA Men’s Senior Multi Days Cricket Tournament.

The match was delayed due to wet outfield. Batting first, Leisure Zone posted 202/8 at the drawn of stumps. Rohit Dhanda, meanwhile, remained the pick of bowlers as he accounted 4/28.

In another match, Rose Zone scored 227/7 runs against Rock Zone. Abhijeet Garg (56), Lakshya (54) and Rahul Sharma (45) were the main contributors for the side.

In the U-19 tournament, Bird Zone resumed their overnight score from 267/4 against Terrace Zone and declared their innings at 301/6. Rannvijay (91) and captain Ishan Gaba (71) were the top scorers, while Nishank Birla took three wickets from the bowling side.

In reply, Aksh Rana (98) missed his century, while Ajai Jain added 56 to steer the unfinished innings to 193/3. The match ended in a draw.

The U-19 match between Sukhna Zone and Plaza Zone ended in a draw.

Manan in Duleep trophy

Chandigarh’s Manan Vohra has been named in the North Zone squad for the Duleep Trophy to be held in Bengaluru from June 28 to July 16. Kunal Mahajan has been kept in standby for the tournament. Col Irshad Khan, who is working in the UTCA, will be the manager of the North Zone.