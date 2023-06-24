 Mayor Anup Gupta at loggerheads with Chandigarh on halting non-EV registrations : The Tribune India

Mayor Anup Gupta at loggerheads with Chandigarh on halting non-EV registrations

Threatens to stop entry of petrol/diesel vehicles from other states

Mayor Anup Gupta at loggerheads with Chandigarh on halting non-EV registrations

UT Mayor Anup Gupta addresses traders and members of residents’ associations. Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, June 23

Taking the UT Administration head on over its “undemocratic” electric vehicle (EV) policy, Mayor Anup Gupta today threatened to sit at the border and stop entry of non-EVs from other states into the city if the decision on halting registration of non-EVs was not rolled back.

Roll back ‘undemocratic’ decision or will sit at border

If undemocratic policy is not rolled back in next few days, we along with traders will sit at border and block entry of non-EVs from other states into city. — Anup Gupta, Mayor

The administration is on its way to stopping registration of non-electric two-wheelers from July and non-electric cars by December. It had earlier stopped registration of non-EV two-wheelers from February 10 to March 31.

Addressing a forum of 18 traders’ and residents’ associations at the PHD Chamber of Commerce, Sector 31, here, the Mayor said when the administration officers wanted to implement a policy, they did so without taking public into confidence. On the contrary, when they were opposed to a policy, they cited practices in neighbouring Panchkula and Mohali.

“Why did they not refer to practices adopted in the neighbouring cities with respect to the EV policy? What if a consumer buys a petrol/diesel vehicle from Mohali? If the policy is not reviewed and rolled back in the next few days, we along with traders will block the entry of non-EVs from other states into the city. Why should Chandigarh suffer due to policies formulated by such officers?” he said.

“Officers come on a brief stint from Punjab and Haryana and form policies that make people suffer,” he said. If petrol and diesel vehicles from other states continued to enter the city, how would it become carbon neutral, he questioned. He said entry of vehicles coming from other states be restricted on the lines of Delhi.

The Mayor also came down heavily on the administration over floor-wise sale of properties and charges for building misuse.

“Barring Sectors 1 to 30, as matter is under judicial purview, the administration should start registry of share-wise properties in all other sectors of the city with immediate effect,” he said.

“…after the Act of 1952, under a notification in 2017, the charges of misuse were revised and fixed, but the administration has now sent the issue back to the Cabinet for approval. On what basis was the notification issued in 2017 and why shouldn’t it be declared null and void? The administration should issue an explanation on misuse charges to residents,” he pointed out.

Gupta lamented shifting of international matches from Sector 16 stadium to Mohali and apple mandi from Sector 26 to Panchkula. “What did we do? It’s time to raise our voice,” he affirmed.

Gupta assured the forum of talking up the issues with the administration. If these remained unsolved, he threatened to take to the streets along with traders against the administration.

The Mayor, however, said some issues such as leasehold property and allowing business-to-consumer (B2C) activities in Industrial Area was already being worked out.

Ruing “red tape” in the administration, Naveen Miglani, president, Chamber of the Chandigarh Industries, said: “Citing compliance, UT keeps sending us violation notices over miniscule things.” Charanjiv Singh, president, Chandigarh Beopar Mandal, said: “The authorities have failed to dispose of decade-old vacant booths and are still dragging their feet on the leasehold property issue.

Gupta’s posers to administration

  • When UT is opposed to a policy, it cites prevailing practices in Panchkula/Mohali. Why practices in these cities not considered with respect to EV policy?
  • If petrol/diesel vehicles from other states enter city, how will it become carbon neutral? Entry of such vehicles be restricted on lines of Delhi
  • Punjab/Haryana officers come on brief stint and form policies that make people suffer. Why should UT suffer due to policies formed by such officers?

Register share-wise properties

  • Mayor slammed UT Administration over stopping floor-wise sale of properties, besides charges levied for building misuse
  • Barring Sectors 1 to 30, UT should start registry of share-wise properties in all other sectors of the city, he said
  • Under 2017 notification, misuse charges were revised and fixed, but why did UT send it back to Cabinet for approval, the Mayor questioned

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Pakistan billionaire's son Suleman Dawood did not want to go on Titanic trip, agreed only for dad's sake, says aunt

2
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

3
Nation

Opposition vows to take on BJP unitedly in 2024; next meeting in Shimla to prepare common agenda

4
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali road to be closed for 3 hours

5
Nation

Mukesh Ambani, Google CEO Sunder Pichai among guests at State Dinner hosted for PM Modi

6
Nation

Watch: Lalu asks Rahul Gandhi to get married, says your mother keeps complaining

7
Nation

PM Modi's address to joint session of US Congress elicits multiple standing ovations

8
Nation

Passenger held after crew overhears him talking about 'hijacking' over phone on Mumbai-Delhi flight

9
World

All 5 people on board missing submersible dead

10
Delhi

AAP claims Cong refused to publicly denounce Delhi services ordinance, says will be difficult to attend future Opposition meets

Don't Miss

View All
Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report had alleged PTC promoters' meteoric rise post broadcast rights for Gurbani from Golden Temple

Hubby presents coins worth Rs 55K as maintenance in court; wife calls it harassment
Trending

Husband presents wife coins amounting to Rs 55,000 as maintenance in court; she calls it harassment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol’s reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright'
Entertainment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol's reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright Bhaijaan'

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort
Patiala

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

Top News

Clouds of coercion on Indo-Pacific: Modi

Clouds of coercion on Indo-Pacific: Modi

Second Address at joint session of US Congress

15 parties on board, Oppn vows to fight 2024 elections together

15 parties on board, Oppn vows to fight 2024 elections together

Research, transfer and co-production: Tech ties to cover over 20 domains

Research, transfer and co-production: Tech ties to cover over 20 domains

All-party meet on Manipur today; govt to share info on steps taken, seek views

All-party meet on Manipur today; govt to share info on steps taken, seek views

Participation confirmed only by TMC, SP

‘Photo op’ at Patna will have no impact on 2024 poll, says Shah

‘Photo op’ at Patna will have no impact on 2024 poll, says Shah


Cities

View All

Unscheduled power outages leave Amritsar residents sweating

Unscheduled power outages leave Amritsar residents sweating

Knotty Affairs: Tangled power, telephone cables a blot on Partap Nagar in Amritsar

Traffic police to begin issuing e-challans from next month

Shops of 3 property tax defaulters sealed in Amritsar

All eyes on SGPC general house session on June 26

In green push, Chandigarh Administration plans four canal-top solar plants

In green push, Chandigarh Administration plans four canal-top solar plants

PGI allows residents to choose thesis guides, topics

Corbusier’s drawing goes for Rs 35 lakh in Switzerland auction

Juvenile among eight held for stabbing, loot

Register within a month or face penalty, builders told

L-G misinformed about hospital projects, must focus on law & order: Delhi Health Minister

L-G misinformed about hospital projects, must focus on law & order: Delhi Health Minister

BJP panel to raise objections

BJP panel to raise objections

Congress to move court over new ward map; societies see red, too

Held in bribery case, man, son have long trail of drug crime

Ensure welfare schemes reach all beneficiaries, officials directed

Streamline process for applicants: MP to passport officials

Smart City Anniversary: Ludhiana on way to becoming smart city

Smart City Anniversary: Ludhiana on way to becoming smart city

Use ‘mSeva’ for online grievance redressal, Ludhiana MC urges residents

Giaspura tragedy: Panel holds meeting, reviews findings

3 arrested with 345-gm heroin in Ludhiana

Cable Mess: Chaotic network of wires at Gandhi Nagar Market in Ludhiana has residents worried

Row over term of Punjabi subject in UG courses

Row over term of Punjabi subject in UG courses

‘Adipurush’ screening opposed in Patiala