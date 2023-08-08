Mayor Anup Gupta elected table tennis assn president

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 7

UT Mayor Anup Gupta has been elected as president of the Chandigarh Table Tennis Association during its annual general meeting.

Naresh Sharma was chosen as secretary; Vijay Kumar treasurer; Parveen Setya senior vice-president; Chetan Mittal chief adviser; and Sanjeev Aggarwal Dr Neeru Malik, and Gagan Aggarwal were elected as vice-president. Shankar Lal was elected joint secretary.