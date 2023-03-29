Mayor bars inaugurations sans nod, Oppn councillors miffed

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, March 28

Mayor Anup Gupta’s order asking the city Municipal Corporation authorities to inform him before laying the foundation stone or inaugurating projects in different wards of the city has created a stir among Opposition councillors.

“The work with regard to laying of foundation stone or inauguration in various wards of the MC in the near future, other than ward development works, may not be started without prior information to the Mayor,” reads the order, a copy of which has been forwarded to officers.

Opposition councillors have objected to the order, saying it amounts to encroaching on works of councillors and projecting these as BJP’s achievements. They say they will raise the issue during the upcoming MC House meeting in the first week of April.

AAP’s Leader of Opposition Damanpreet Singh said: “The BJP wants to draw publicity from the works carried out by councillors in respective wards. This order is uncalled for and we will raise this issue with the Mayor."

Slamming the Mayor, Congress councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi said: “This has never happened before. The BJP wants to draw mileage ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year, while councillors are the ones who get the works passed and get these executed through their hard work. This is unethical.”

BJP councillor Mahesinder Singh Sidhu, however, backed the Mayor's decision, saying: “The Mayor is the head of the MC and First Citizen. Rather than cribbing, the Opposition should feel honoured that the Mayor is inaugurating the projects. Even previous Mayor used to do so.” On his part, Mayor Gupta said: “It is not about inaugurations. In fact, I have also sought details about the start and completion of projects. It has been done to expedite various works. Besides, when people seek information about works, I as a Mayor should be aware about these.”