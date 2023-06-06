Mayor, Commissioner take part in cleanliness drives

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 5

The Municipal Corporation organised plantation, plogging activities, cleanliness drives and thanksgiving ceremonies to those who donated their reusable items at Reduce, Reuse and Recycle (RRR) centres in all 35 wards of the city.

The World Environment Day celebrations began with plogging and cleaning at Valley of Animals Park, Sector 49, by Mayor Anup Gupta and MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra. It was followed by a plantation drive at a green belt in Sector 21-C and D, cleaning and plantation drives at Topiary Park, Sector 35, Trikona Park, 38 (West) by ‘Green Brigade’, community centre and green belt in Sector 46 and a green belt in Indra Colony, Mani Majra.

The Mayor, Commissioner and councillors of all 35 wards participated in cleaning, plogging activities and planted saplings of various ornamental trees, besides thanking the citizens at the RRR centres for donating their reusable household items.

Plantation drives held

With an annual target to plant 54,399 saplings, around 930 saplings of flowering trees and shrubs were planted in parks/greenbelts spread across all wards today. The plantation drives across all wards were led by the area councillors.