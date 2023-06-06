 Mayor, Commissioner take part in cleanliness drives : The Tribune India

Mayor, Commissioner take part in cleanliness drives

Mayor, Commissioner take part in cleanliness drives

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 5

The Municipal Corporation organised plantation, plogging activities, cleanliness drives and thanksgiving ceremonies to those who donated their reusable items at Reduce, Reuse and Recycle (RRR) centres in all 35 wards of the city.

The World Environment Day celebrations began with plogging and cleaning at Valley of Animals Park, Sector 49, by Mayor Anup Gupta and MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra. It was followed by a plantation drive at a green belt in Sector 21-C and D, cleaning and plantation drives at Topiary Park, Sector 35, Trikona Park, 38 (West) by ‘Green Brigade’, community centre and green belt in Sector 46 and a green belt in Indra Colony, Mani Majra.

The Mayor, Commissioner and councillors of all 35 wards participated in cleaning, plogging activities and planted saplings of various ornamental trees, besides thanking the citizens at the RRR centres for donating their reusable household items.

Plantation drives held

With an annual target to plant 54,399 saplings, around 930 saplings of flowering trees and shrubs were planted in parks/greenbelts spread across all wards today. The plantation drives across all wards were led by the area councillors.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

Top wrestlers resume railways duty, Sakshi Malik says will continue protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan

2
Jalandhar

Punjab minister Balkar Singh's escort vehicle attacked by drunken youths, 4 arrested

3
Haryana

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says no to affiliation of Haryana colleges with Panjab University

4
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

5
Chandigarh

NIRF 2023: Panjab University slips down three positions to 44th rank

6
Punjab

Woman dead, 5 Hemkund Sahib pilgrims rescued after avalanche hits Uttarakhand's Atlakoti

7
Punjab

Bluestar anniversary: Akal Takht directs SGPC to ensure peace, says five high priests' earlier resolution to be implemented in Golden Temple complex

8
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

9
Entertainment

Malayalam actor Kollam Sudhi dies in car accident

10
Nation

Jailed gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari gets life term in 32-year-old murder case

Don't Miss

View All
‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Top News

India, US agree on roadmap to fast-track defence tech transfer

India, US agree on roadmap to fast-track defence tech transfer

Eye on China, reiterate commitment to ensure free, open Indo...

Wrestlers join work, but say won’t give up

Wrestlers join work, but say won’t give up

Rubbish reports of their withdrawal from protest

Services resume at Balasore crash site

Services resume at Balasore crash site

Puri Vande Bharat 1st passenger train to run on restored tra...

IIT-Madras best institute, seven IITs among top 10

IIT-Madras best institute, seven IITs among top 10

PGI 2nd best medical institute after AIIMS-Delhi; PU slips t...

India raising issue of climate justice with every nation: PM

India raising issue of climate justice with every nation: PM

Says world paying price for wrong policies of some developed...


Cities

View All

Travel agency, clients duped of Rs 34 lakh; four UP residents booked

Travel agency, clients duped of Rs 34 lakh; four UP residents booked

Frequent traffic jams outside bus stand irk Amritsar residents

Amritsar MC officers, employees found absent during surprise check

Agriculture Department intensifies drive for DSR in Amritsar district

‘Follow the path shown by Guru’

NIRF-2023: Panjab University drops three slots, ranked 44th

NIRF-2023: Panjab University drops three slots, ranked 44th

PGI retains second position for 6th time

World Environment Day: 11 months on, single-use ban plastic only on paper in Chandigarh

At Chandigarh MC House meet today, AAP set to oppose new Dadu Majra waste unit

3 in police net with 2 pistols, 80 gm heroin

5 DU colleges in top 10

5 DU colleges in top 10

Pollution levels dipped in Delhi despite development: Kejriwal

Man kills brother, nabbed

Students, security guards clash over smoking in varsity

MCD launches app for geo-tagging of property

Stopped by cops, SC students force open gates to enter admn complex

Stopped by cops, SC students force open gates to enter admn complex

Nabbed, let off, man again in net for triple murder

MLA told to appear in court on June 12

Arrest of 2 women agents bares well-oiled ring

Phagwara Oppn opposes ward map

Out of list, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor questions NIRF ranking system

Out of list, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor questions NIRF ranking system

5 months on, no headway in Vigilance Bureau probe into assets case

Farmers back wrestlers, burn BJP MP’s effigy

Fatehgarh Sahib MLA hears out patients

Civic body to segregate waste before disposal