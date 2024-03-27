Chandigah Mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor detained in Delhi, let off

Chandigarh: Mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor, AAP councillors and co-incharge of the party’s city unit Dr SS Ahluwalia were among those detained by cops in Delhi, while they were protesting against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. However, they were released later. Councillor Damanpreet Singh, AAP leaders Dr Harmeet Singh, Gurcharan Singh and others were also detained.
