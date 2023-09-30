Mayor flags off 'Amrit Kalash' yatra from Sec 48

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 29

Hundreds of citizens today joined the “Amrit Kalash Yatra” organised by the Municipal Corporation in collaboration with the UT’s Department of Culture under the Centre’s “Meri Mati Mera Desh” campaign to mark 75 years of India’s Independence at Sector 48 which covered ward No. 35.

Mayor Anup Gupta flagged off the yatra in the presence of Rajinder Sharma, area councilor, and hundreds of local residents. The yatra travelled through all societies in the ward and hundreds of people gave soil in the urn, raising nationalist slogans en route.

The Mayor said all 35 wards would be covered under this yatra and the “kalash” would be sent to Delhi for a national programme to be held next month, along with 7,500 such urns from all over the country.