Mayor gives away prizes to winners

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 3

Government Rehabilitation Institute for Intellectual Disabilities, Sector 31, concluded its week-long celebrations for International Day of Persons with Disabilities with a colourful carnival on its premises.

Mayor Sarabjit Kaur, who was the chief guest, distributed prizes among the winners of fancy dress competition, drawing competition, fashion show, rangoli competition and sports meet. She said special children should be considered a gift. She appreciated teachers for their efforts in this direction.